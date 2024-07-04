Hathras stampede an accident, not conspiracy: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party National Secretary General Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has claimed that the Hathras stampede was simply an accident and not a conspiracy, stating that such accidents keep happening.

“The accident resulted from overcrowding as the number of devotees exceeded expectations,” he said.

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said that when Bhole Baba left the venue of the Satsang, a stampede occurred among the people, resulting in fatalities due to people being crushed.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything like a conspiracy in this,” the SP leader told journalists at his residence in Saifai on Thursday.

Yadav expressed sympathy for those who had died and sustained injuries in the incident. The government should provide proper compensation and ensure adequate treatment for the victims. A law should also be enacted to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” he added.

He said that for future events, the government should ensure that all necessary arrangements such as doctors, barricading, and fire brigade are in place.

“The government has ordered an investigation into the incident. The probe report will provide clarity,” he said.

On the question of action against Bhole Baba, he said that there is no justification for it.