Backward sections subjected to unimaginable atrocities in UP under BJP: Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the treatment meted out to the backward, Dalits and minority communities in the state under the BJP regime.

His statement comes a day after Adityanath came down heavily on the former over his “casteist” remarks on women officers involved in Operation Sindoor carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Yadav said “unimaginable atrocities are being done on Dalits, backward and minorities in the BJP regime in UP”.

Advertisement

“People are being tortured by identifying them by their caste and religion,” he claimed, adding that Adityanath criticized him without listening to his entire statement.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary said in some states of north India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, fake cases are being registered on people by identifying them on the basis of religion, caste and class. Besides, police encounters are being done on the basis of caste and religion, while property is being confiscated by gangsters on the basis of caste/ religion, he added.

He further said that postings of employees and officers are also done after seeing caste /religion and class.

“I said in a program yesterday that Colonel Sophia was identified by the name of religion, hence abuses were hurled on her.Foreign Secretary Misri was abused too. If these people come to know that Vyomika Singh is a Jatav and Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti Yadav is there, then they will not spare them too ,” he clarified.

“I am surprised that the Chief Minister, who is not able to resist atrocities on minorities, Dalits and backward , criticised me without hearing my full statement,” he said.

CM Yogi had said in his statement on social media that the uniform of the army is not seen from ‘casteist glasses’. Every soldier of the Indian Army plays ‘Rashtra dharma’, not a representative of any caste or religion.