Haryana withholding share of water due to Delhi, complains Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi complained that the Haryana government has not released the share of water due to the national capital since May 1 as a result of which the water level of the Yamuna constantly going down.

Delhi being a riparian state is dependent on the neighbouring state for water.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister said, “Since the beginning of May, Haryana has not released our share of water to Delhi. On May 1, water level in Yamuna at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet, which has fallen to 669.8 feet today. Due to this, there is a shortage of water at many places in Delhi.”

She said her government was in talks with Haryana on the issue but if no solution is found, the Delhi government might think of approaching the Supreme Court on the matter.

Atishi informed that the government has taken several steps to the shortage, and would be implementing a slew of measures including rationing the supply of water across the city. Since many areas in the city are facing scarcity of water, she appealed to the residents of the national capital to make judicious use of the precious natural resources.

Stating that the authorities are monitoring the situation, she asked people not to waste water as the government might impose fines for excess use of water and wastage in days to come. Pointing out that there is wastage of water with tanks overflowing, and people washing their vehicles with the supply water using open hoses, she warned the people against such practices.

According to the minister, at the places where water is being supplied twice a day, it would be available once to provide water to those areas where supply is affected.