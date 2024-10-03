Haryana will elect BJP, reject divisive Congress: PM on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday during his election rallies in Haryana recently that he had seen such enthusiastic crowds that he was confident people would elect the BJP to power again and reject the “divisive and negative politics” of Congress.

In a few posts on X, shortly before campaigning for the Haryana Assembly polls was to end, he said he had travelled around the whole state during the election campaign. The enthusiasm among the people was such that it gave him confidence that people of the state would once again give their blessings to the BJP, he said.

“The patriotic people of Haryana will never accept the divisive and negative politics of the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.

In another post, he said, “The Congress leaders made their intentions known by making a statement to end reservation.”

“The backward and Dalit community of Haryana is already angry with the Congress for failing to stop caste violence. Therefore, people have made up their mind to severely punish Congress again. Only one voice is heard from the streets of Haryana today – “Bharosa Dil Se, BJP Phir Se (the heart trusts, BJP again),” he said.

In a third post, the Prime Minister said, “The whole world has its eyes set on India. The world has high hopes and expectations from India. In such a situation, it becomes important that the people of Haryana elect such a government which gives strength to India.”

He said, “The Congress can never make the nation strong. Therefore, I appeal to voters in Haryana to bless the BJP once again.”

Beginning 14th September, the Prime Minister addressed BJP rallies in Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Hissar, and Palwal.

During his campaign, Mr Modi maintained the Congress had never fully implemented the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, showed no real concern for Dalits and backward, and had no serious intent to meet the armed forces’ demand for One Rank One Pension.

This was not acceptable to the patriotic people of Haryana who made big sacrifices for the nation and never compromised on nationalism, Mr Modi said.

Haryana will go to the polls on 5 October to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly. Counting will take place on 8 October. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.