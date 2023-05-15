Haryana upgrades 137 secondary schools to senior secondary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced upgradation of state-run secondary schools with a strength of 100 students in Class IX and X to secondary schools.

Interacting with the people during a Jan Samvad programme at Bani village in Rania Assembly constituency, the CM said with this announcement, 137 schools across the state have been upgraded with immediate effect.

He said the state government has decided to make provision of a senior secondary school within a radius of five kilometres in a bid to provide relief to the students from travelling long distances for education.

The CM also ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa and delay in announcing results of students of the varsity. He directed for the constitution of a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of another university to conduct this inquiry in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa.

Khattar also directed the deputy commissioner to constitute a committee and investigate the complaint of anomalies in market fees at Sabzi Mandi, Dabwali.

On Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the CM said that the families will get the benefits of all government schemes through PPP, while gram panchayats will also get grants according to their population.

Khattar said the government has set a target of providing one lakh solar tubewell connections. So far, 60,000 solar tubewell connections have been given and now 40,000 more connections will be given, he added.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the sarpanch of Sadewala village about the encroachment of 60 acres of Panchayat land by private persons, the Chief Minister directed the police officers to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. He also directed the District Development and Panchayat Officer to get back the possession of the land as per rules.