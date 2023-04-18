Haryana to introduce new law to settle family land disputes: Khattar

Haryana government will soon introduce a new legislation to settle family land disputes.

Speaking at the programme in Chandigarh late on Monday, the CM said the new legislation’s objective will be to ensure quick redressal of all family land disputes that remain pending in courts for years due to absence of any proper redressal mechanism.

Sharing the state government’s vision of boosting the industrial and economical sectors, Khattar said on the lines of how Gurugram has been developed industrially and economically, now the emphasis is being laid on developing other districts of the state.

“Today Gurugram has become a global city and IT hub. Offices of 400 Fortune companies of the world are in Gurugram. Similarly, the Faridabad district is also moving swiftly in the same direction. Due to connectivity with Jewar Airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will résumé its operations soon, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost,” he said.

The CM said the Panchkula district is also at a central location. There is also the advantage of Chandigarh airport. Therefore, the government has reduced the development charges to attract developers to promote development in the district. “Now developers are investing and soon Panchkula will also emerge as an economic capital,” he said.

Khattar said strengthening the grievance redress mechanism is the utmost priority of the state government and for this maximum utilization of IT is being ensured.

The CM said like promoting Ease of Doing Business, now the state government has started laying emphasis on implementing the concept of ‘Ease of Living’.

“Like Bhutan, we also aim to bring the state to the top position in the Happiness Index while moving in the direction of Ease of Living and this would be possible only when the life of the citizens would be easy. The state government is committed to resolving the problems of the common man,” he added.

Targeting the Opposition for sharing bogus figures about unemployment and government debt, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition has no other work rather than sharing fictitious figures.

He said that the state government has planned to send one lakh people abroad in the next year for employment opportunities by imparting skill training.