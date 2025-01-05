Haryana records 14.62 per cent decline in crime in 2024

With the Haryana Police taking measures to prevent crime there has

been a a significant decline in murder cases in the state. From 1,042

murder cases registered in 2023, the number has come down to 950 in

2024. This is the first time in 15 years that such a decline in murder

cases has been observed in the Haryana state.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said in a statement that

due to the concerted efforts of the Haryana Police to control crime, a

14.62 per cent decline in crime has been observed in 2024 as compared

to 2023. In 2023, 1,59,610 cases were registered against 1,36,269

cases in 2024, which is 23,341 fewer than the previous year.

Advertisement

Thus 23,341 fewer cases were registered in 2024 compared to that of

the last year. Similarly, in 2024, there has been a decrease in crime

against women in the state compared to 2023, such as a 19.24 per cent

decline in rape cases, 43.27 per cent less cases of attempts to rape,

36.83 per cent less incidents of eve-teasing, and 14 per cent fewer

dowry deaths.

Advertisement

The DGP said all necessary steps are being taken in the Haryana state

to ensure women’s safety. To provide a safe environment for women,

1,979 crowded hotspots and 443 sensitive locations have been

identified in the state where the possibility of eve-teasing is

relatively high.

As many as 1,381 CCTV cameras have been installed on these routes, and

police personnel have been deployed at these sensitive locations and

routes to take swift action against the culprits resulting in a

significant decline in crimes against women. Police assistance is

being provided within approximately six minutes and 41 seconds after

receiving complaints on the Haryana Police helpline 112, which was 16

minutes 14 seconds at the time of its launch in 2021.

In the year 2024, the number of rape cases, which were 1,772 in 2023,

has reduced to 1,431. Thus, a significant 19.24 per cent decline has

been recorded in these cases, which is the lowest in the last 7 years.

Similarly, a considerable decline has also been recorded in cases of

attempted rape. In 2023, a total of 199 cases were registered, while

in 2024, a total of 112 cases were registered, resulting in a

significant 43.72 per cent decline.

This level of cases was seen in 2015. A significant decline has also

been observed in eve-teasing cases. In 2023, a total of 2265 cases

were registered, while in 2024, a total of 1431 cases were registered,

resulting in a 36.82 per cent decrease. The crime rate per lakh

individuals in eve-teasing cases in 2023 was 7.5, which has now

decreased to 4.7. A 14 per cent decline has also been recorded in

dowry death cases.

Similarly, to strengthen the sense of security among women, the

Haryana Police has launched a Trip Monitoring Service. Women

travelling alone can avail this service by simply making a call to

112. To avail of this facility, a woman only needs to call 112 and

inform about the time and location of her journey. Till date, 114

women have used this service.

A Haryana Police team monitors the journey until the woman reaches her

destination safely. Apart from this, a database of public transport

such as autos, etc. is being prepared by affixing unique numbers

inside and outside the vehicles. Through this unique number, the

Haryana Police has access to the complete details of the vehicle

driver, such as name, address, mobile number, etc. So far, the Haryana

Police has prepared a database of 83 per cent of such vehicles across

the state.

In 2023, a total of 1539 cases were registered, while in 2024, a total

of 995 cases were registered. Thus, a significant 35.35 per cent

decline has been recorded. The Haryana Police has so far identified

4943 rowdies who are constantly monitored to take necessary

precautions before an incident occurs and to maintain a sense of

security among the general public.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said a massive decline has also been observed in

other crimes in the state. In 2023, a total of 122 cases of robbery

were registered, while in 2024, only 74 such cases were reported.

Thus, a 39.34 per cent decline has been observed in robbery cases.

This is the first time in the last twenty years that such a decline

has been seen.

In 2023, a total of 17,860 vehicles were stolen, which decreased to

15,577 in 2024. Thus, a significant 12.78 per cent decline has been

recorded in motor vehicle theft cases. This level of decline in motor

vehicle cases was last seen in 2016. In 2023, a total of 487 cases of

extortion were registered, while in 2024, a total of 416 cases were

registered resulting in a decrease of 14.58 per cent in such cases.

A decrease of 657 road accidents has been recorded in 2024 as compared

to 2023. Along with this, there has also been a decrease of 279 deaths

in road accidents in 2024 compared to 2023, and 432 fewer people were

injured. A record decline has also been observed in fatal road

accidents.

In 2023, a total of 4652 cases occurred, which has decreased to 4389

this year, which is 5.65 per cent less than the previous year. A

decrease of 657 road accidents and 279 deaths in road accidents has

been recorded in 2024 compared to 2023. This is the first time in the

last ten years that such a decline has been observed in road accident

cases.

He said that in 2024, the Haryana Police conducted 2366 road safety

awareness campaigns in which 3 lakh 16 thousand 414 children and

individuals participated. Similarly, the Haryana Police conducted

campaigns to ensure compliance with lane driving rules in the state,

in which challans were issued to 3,86,266 vehicle drivers violating

lane driving rules.

The DGP said that checkpoints are set up at different locations at

night to keep an eye on suspicious and criminal-minded individuals.

During this time, vehicles passing through the roads are checked

intensively. Regularly, operations like ‘Operation Aakraman’ are

conducted with the aim of breaking the backbone of crime and

criminals.

During these operations, teams across the state conduct raids and

arrest criminals. In 2024, 10 such operations were conducted,

registering 4239 FIRs and arresting 8307 criminals. The Haryana Police

has successfully solved 2106 cases by apprehending 1201 criminals from

402 gangs in 2024, and 460 most wanted criminals have been sent behind

bars.

A crackdown has also been initiated against drug traffickers. Under

the NDPS Act, 3331 cases were registered and 5094 criminals were

arrested, including 950 major traffickers involved in 438 cases of

commercial quantities.

In these cases, 31.9 kilograms of heroin, 367.67 kilograms of charas,

9099.6 kilograms of ganja, 408.2 kilograms of opium, 15658.4 kilograms

of poppy straw, 3,28,560 narcotic capsules, 13,453 injections, and

701526 narcotic pills were seized. So far, action has been taken

against a total of 63 habitual drug traffickers under the PIT NDPS

Act. In 2024, the property worth Rs 7.04 crore of 25 drug traffickers

was seized.

To keep people away from drugs, sports activities are being organized:

To keep children away from crime and drugs, sports activities are

being organized in rural and urban areas so that children can remain

physically and mentally healthy. The Haryana Police is regularly

organizing sports activities in 2617 villages and wards, involving

2,73,491 youth.

The Haryana Police also organizes large-scale sports competitions for

these players from time to time. Not only this, but youth are also

being informed about the recruitment process in the police, etc., so

that they can prepare for these competitive exams and apply. The

Haryana Police has declared 46.55 per cent of the villages and 41.81

per cent of the wards/colonies in the state as drug-free.

In 2024, the Haryana Police started a feedback cell to take feedback

from complainants regarding the complaints received by the police.

This entire system has been centralized to ensure unbiased feedback.

The DGP said that in 2024, the Haryana Police received 5,83,567

complaints, out of which feedback was taken from 4,76,186

complainants, which is 82 per cent of the total complaints. Of these,

73 per cent of the complainants expressed satisfaction with the police

action.