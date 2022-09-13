Haryana Police arrests four in a case of Crypto fraud

The Haryana Police have arrested four people on the charges of cheating people by luring them with an offer of high returns through a fake company “Crypto World Trading Company” in the Ambala district.

Sharing this information on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused have been identified as Kapil, a resident of Ambala Cantt, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja, and Ramesh Kumar, both residents of Kurukshetra district.

While Kapil was arrested on 6 September, Vikas was arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on 8 September, Tarun was nabbed from Pilani (Rajasthan) on 10 September 10 and Ramesh was arrested from Ambala on 12 September.

Ambala Sadar police station had received a complaint against an accused who duped them in the name of investing in Crypto World Trading Company.

During the investigation, properties worth about Rs 60 lakh have been seized from the accused including the seizure of 13 bank accounts and the recovery of four vehicles, cash, and gold.

Action will also be taken against whoever is found to be involved during the course of the investigation. Further probe is underway, the spokesperson added.