Haryana notifies its Human Resource Management System policy

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi on Friday issued a notification announcing the Haryana Human Resource Management System (Administration) Policy, which aims at significantly improving the efficiency in the management of state government employees through upgraded Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS 2.0).

The Haryana Human Resource Management System (Administration) Policy, which takes effect immediately, is designed to enhance the management of employee placements, transfers, and postings while ensuring the optimal utilization of government resources. Additionally, the policy will maintain up-to-date employee data, facilitating quicker and more informed decision-making.

It aims to systematically manage the process of creation and alteration of the posts sanctioned for any department/organization as a whole and various functional offices under that department/organization, to manage placements, transfers or postings of officials of the State Government, both regularly recruited as well as contractual employees, as required in public interest from time to time.

The policy seeks to optimize the utilization of services of employees of the government departments and organizations, ensuring the best possible public service. Additionally, it aims to maintain up-to-date data in respect of different terms and conditions of services of employees of the government, facilitating faster decision making in the overall interest of the employees.

This policy will be applicable to all Haryana Government employees working in various departments and organizations under the Haryana Government, whether working on regular or contract basis. Human Resources Department (HRD) will be the administrative department for custody and management of the e-HRMS 2.0.

HRD will oversee the development and hosting of various software modules on the portal, ensuring their smooth operations at all the times. Additionally, the HRD will also be responsible for safety and integrity of the data hosted on the e-HRMS 2.0.

e-HRMS 2.0 will serve as a single platform for managing placements, transfers, postings, and other terms and conditions of service for employees across departments and organizations. It may consist of multiple modules, as determined by the government through the Human Resources Department from time to time.

According to an official statement, an Empowered Committee (EC) will be constituted, chaired by the Chief Secretary, with the Director General/Director of the Human Resources Department serving as the Member Secretary. The Administrative Secretaries of the Finance Department and the Human Resources Department will be members of the Committee.

The EC will meet as needed to make decisions regarding the functioning of e-HRMS 2.0, including additions, alterations, or modifications to modules, in the interest of efficient human resource management and the deployment of employees across various offices within a department or an organization.

The Human Resource Department will be responsible for ensuring that the correct and duly verified data only is hosted on e-HRMS 2.0 by different departments or organizations. The data hosted on e-HRMS 2.0 will be backed by documentary evidence, a copy of which will be maintained by the department or organization concerned as well as in the records of the Human Resource Department.

No information will be hosted on e-HRMS 2.0 unless it is duly verified and supported by documentary evidence. The information regarding sanctioned posts must be supported by sanction letters issued by the Finance Department. Heads of the departments or organizations concerned will ensure that no unauthenticated data or information is put in the e-HRMS 2.0 portal.