Haryana : Mascot, logo & jersey of Khelo India Youth Games launched

The mascot, logo, jersey and theme song of the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games – 2021was launched at the inaugural event in Panchkula on Saturday in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest.He said this grand event was a much-awaited event for Haryana as due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the programme dates got postponed thrice.

Thakur said Haryana will set an example in hosting the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to June 13 at Panchkula and other cities.

“The mascot of the games is ‘Dhakad’ and I am sure that these games will also be Dhakad. Khelo India Games are the brainchild of PM Narendra Modi and his vision of how to take India forward in sports. The Khelo India University Games at Bengaluru saw the participation of more than 3,500 players and a total of 7,500 players and officials,” he said.

The CM said Hockey Astroturf, Volleyball Indoor Hall, and Basketball Indoor Hall have been constructed at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula costing crores for successfully organising these games.

Besides this, synthetic athletics track, badminton hall etc have been renovated. An international standard indoor swimming pool has also been constructed in Ambala, said the CM.

He said sports is an integral part of the state’s culture as Haryana’s soil has a special connection with the farmers and the budding sports talent. Along with making a mark in the food bowl of India, the state players, especially daughters by constantly winning gold medals are making the state and the country proud at national and international levels.

Sports competitions are held on special occasions so as to reflect the inclination of the people in sports. Due to this sports culture, there is no dearth of sports talent in Haryana, said Khattar.

“Haryana has a major percentage of youth in the armed forces. Around 10 percent of the state’s population represents Haryana in the armed forces and it would not be wrong to say that sports are the reason behind this because it helps inculcate fighting spirit. Sports makes a person mentally alert and ethically sound,” said the CM. He said 500 nurseries that were running before Covid-19 will be started again.