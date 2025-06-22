Haryana marks record-breaking participation in International Yoga Day

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana concluded the final event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 on Saturday with an overwhelming response from citizens across all districts.

The grand celebration witnessed total participation of over 37.56 lakh people, making this year’s campaign one of the largest and most impactful yoga movements in the state’s history. The event strongly reinforced the message of “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana.”

Advertisement

State Health and AYUSH Minister Arti Singh Rao said on Sunday that in a coordinated effort led by the Department of AYUSH and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, a total of 7,11,246 individuals participated in yoga sessions across Haryana on June 21 alone.

Advertisement

The day also reflected the state’s environmental commitment, with 1,90,065 saplings planted state-wide under the ‘Harit Yoga’ initiative.

She highlighted that the main state-level IDY 2025 event, which emphasized community engagement and holistic wellness, recorded 1,01,000 participants and saw 1,00,000 saplings planted, symbolizing the harmony between health and the environment.

The plantation drive has been a resounding success, with a cumulative total of 2,02,270 saplings planted so far. Additionally, the official IDY portal recorded 25,57,000 registrations, showcasing the digital reach and enthusiastic public involvement.

Minister Rao added that the Department of AYUSH played a pivotal role by mobilizing 1,58,941 participants for the main event and contributing 5,198 saplings to the plantation drive.

The Department of Sports also demonstrated strong engagement, with 1,81,710 participants, further reinforcing the importance of physical and mental well-being through yoga.