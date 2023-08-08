Haryana: Internet services in Nuh suspended till 11 Aug

Haryana government has extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the violence-hit Nuh district.

The suspension will be in force upto 11 August. An official spokesperson said the suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The spokesperson said temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS.

All telecom service providers of Haryana have been directed to ensure the compliance of this order and any person found guilty of the violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.

Meanwhile, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress on its way to visit violence-hit areas in Nuh on Tuesday was stopped by police just before they entered Rojka Meo village in the district.

A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew imposed at the place and cited security concerns for the delegation. The delegation returned after that, police said.

The Congress delegation was led by Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan. Till now, 312 people have been arrested and 106 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana. Besides, 142 FIRs have been registered in places including Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat and Bhiwani, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Tuesday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs. Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.