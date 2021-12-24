Haryana imposes night curfew from tomorrow

The Haryana government on Friday imposed statewide night curfew from December 25 to January 5 to contain the surge in Covid cases during the holiday season.

The order came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The state also imposed a limit on gatherings. Both indoor and open gatherings could have only up to 50 per cent of their capacity with a limit of 200 people for indoor gatherings and 300 people for outdoor gatherings.

The organisers of such events must ensure that only fully vaccinated people attend them.

Earlier, the government ordered that only fully vaccinated people could enter the public offices.