Haryana Govt is misleading public about water supply to Delhi, alleges Bharadwaj

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged the BJP-ruled Haryana government is misleading the public about the water supply to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, the Delhi Cabinet Minister claimed that flow meter data indicates that Haryana is supplying significantly less water to the national capital than stated.

He has asked the Haryana government to release their flow meter data for transparency. The Delhi Cabinet Minister alleged that the BJP, despite its “one nation” slogan, is deliberately reducing Delhi’s water supply, especially following the Lok Sabha election results, attributing these actions to political motives.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj highlighted a shortfall of approximately 117 MGD of water, noting that a shortage of 1 MGD affects around 28,500 residents.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister said water generally comes to Delhi from two states – Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“A large portion of this water comes from Haryana. Generally, Delhi produces approximately 1000 MGD (million gallons per day) of clean water, for which around 613 MGD of water is supplied from Haryana to Delhi every day,” he said.

Presenting some daily statistics, the senior AAP leader mentioned that on June 1, Delhi produced approximately 999 MGD of water, on June 2, it was 1,002 MGD, on June 3, it was 1,002 MGD, on June 4, it was 1,004 MGD, and on June 5, it was 1,003 MGD.

“However, as soon as the Lok Sabha election results were announced, the amount of water production in Delhi has been continuously decreasing. From June 6 onwards, the production of water has been falling continuously, and by June 21, it had dropped to only 896 MGD,” he said.

“The water supply from Haryana is being consistently reduced. Flow meters are installed on their end, which indicate the amount of water coming from the other states, and if the Haryana government is not reducing the water supply, they should show their flow meter records indicating how much water is being sent to Delhi daily. The Haryana government reveals where their flow meters are installed, so that the data can be verified with the media and the truth can be presented to the public,” he asserted.

Furthermore, the Delhi Cabinet Minister alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has stooped to a very low level of politics by cutting the water supply even more since Delhi’s Water Minister Atishi began her hunger strike.

“While previously, Haryana was cutting around 100 MGD of water, since the hunger strike began, an additional 17 MGD has been cut, totaling a reduction of approximately 117 MGD of Delhi’s share of water. Notably, 1 MGD of water meets the needs of about 28,500 people. Thus, in the past three days since the hunger strike began, an additional 17 MGD has been withheld, affecting approximately 485,000 more people,” he said.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party, which talks about ‘One Nation, One Election’, ‘One India, One Team’ and ‘Cooperative Federalism’, is now depriving the people of the national capital of water,” Bharadwaj added.