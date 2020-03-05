The Haryana government does not reportedly have the required documents to prove the citizenship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Cabinet colleagues and the Governor, a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed.

Last month, a Panipat-based activist had filed an RTI seeking details about the citizenship proof of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

In reply to the query, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat informed that it does not have any such record but added that the information might be available with the Election Commission.

It further directed the activist to get in touch with the Election Commission for the relevant information.

This comes months after a Haryana BJP MLA said those opposing CAA and NRC can be “wiped out” in an hour.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar had made the provocative remarks while speaking at an event in his constituency in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December.

In January, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kahattar had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are in the interest of the country and it aims to preserve the security, unity and integrity of the nation.

He also said that a total of 1500 applications had been received in Haryana for citizenship, including one from a Muslim family.

He further accused the Congress of misleading the people on the contentious issues by staging protests across the country.