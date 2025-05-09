Haryana govt directs state employees to remain at headquarters

In a move aimed at ensuring administrative readiness and operational efficiency, the Haryana government on Friday issued strict instructions directing all officers and employees of departments, boards, corporations, public undertakings, and universities to remain stationed at their respective headquarters within the state.

According to a directive issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, no government employee is permitted to leave their designated headquarters until further orders. The order applies across all administrative levels and includes employees affiliated with various government-linked institutions and bodies.

This decision is seen as a precautionary administrative measure, likely in anticipation of upcoming events or to maintain seamless governance. Authorities have emphasized strict compliance with the directive, and any violations could lead to disciplinary action.

