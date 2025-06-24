Haryana government guarantees full security for liquor vend auction participants

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra, on Tuesday urged all potential bidders to participate in the upcoming liquor vend auctions without fear, assuring them of full administrative support and security.

“The government stands firmly with law-abiding bidders. No individual should feel threatened or discouraged from participating in a legitimate government process. We will ensure complete security for every participant,” Dr Misra stated.

She made these remarks while chairing a law-and-order review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and District Excise and Taxation Commissioners (DETCs) from the districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Ambala.

She made it unequivocally clear that the state government will not tolerate any form of threat or interference in the upcoming auctions.

Taking serious note of reports indicating potential collusion between local miscreants and anti-social elements attempting to intimidate participants, Dr Misra directed police and intelligence agencies to identify such individuals immediately.

To strengthen security, she instructed district intelligence units to prepare detailed profiles of habitual troublemakers and maintain constant surveillance of their movements. Police personnel have also been advised to monitor suspicious individuals and vehicles loitering or assembling near the auction venues.

To instill confidence among potential bidders, Dr Misra directed the DCs and SPs of the concerned districts to hold direct interactions with them. These meetings are intended to address security concerns and reassure participants of the government’s unwavering support.

“Deputy Commissioners and SPs must proactively engage with bidders, listen to their concerns, and assure them that robust law-and-order arrangements are in place. The message must be loud and clear: no one will be allowed to derail this process,” she emphasized.

Reiterating the state’s zero-tolerance policy, Dr Misra warned that any laxity on the part of the local administration or police would be taken seriously. “The integrity of the auction process is non-negotiable. If any officer is found negligent or complicit, strict departmental action will be taken,” she asserted.

She also highlighted the importance of video surveillance, the deployment of additional police forces in vulnerable areas, and close coordination with Excise Department officers to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the auctions.