Exploring the legal options available for Honeypreet Insan to meet her foster father and jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the BJP-led Haryana government might allow her to meet Singh.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said, “every person has equal right to meet the convict and the law can’t stop anyone from meeting that person”.

A Panchkula court had earlier granted bail to Honeypreet Insan in the case of violence after Singh’s sentence.

“The government is taking legal opinion on the application of Honeypreet to meet Ram Rahim. If there is no issue, then she can meet him,” he minister said.

But no decision has been taken on the matter yet, he added.

Ram Rahim had earlier sought parole of 42 days for tending the sprawling field in the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa town, which is about 250 km from the state capital. His plea was denied owing to law and order problem with his release.

Earlier the trial court had dropped the sedition charges against Honeypreet and 35 others.

The self-styled godman Ram Rahim was sentenced for 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women. A special court had also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

He is currently lodged in the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak.