Haryana: Drug peddler’s properties attached

Properties worth Rs 83 lakh owned by a drug peddler have been attached in Haryana’s Kaithal district.

Sharing this information on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said a “competent authority in New Delhi” had ordered a freeze of the movable and immovable assets of accused Gurmez aka Gurmail, a resident of Dabankheri village in Guhla police station. However, he didn’t name the authority.

The Police had requested the authority to freeze the property of the Gurmail and the authority passed an order to attach the ill-gotten assets worth Rs 83,22,337.

Giving further details, he said a total of five cases under NDPS Act were registered against accused Gurmez including two in Kaithal district and one each in Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Patiala (Punjab) districts.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for recovery of 160-kg poppy husk from his possession in the Fatehabad district in 2002. The Court has also declared him a proclaimed offender after the police recovered over 226-kg poppy husk in Guhla police station area in the year 2020.

The action was initiated under the provisions of the relevant section of the NDPS Act so that the peddlers would not be able to sell, transfer or gift his property to anyone, the spokesperson added.