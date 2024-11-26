Woman drug peddler held with psychotropic substances from East Delhi

A 53-year-old woman was arrested from the Seemapuri area of East Delhi on the charge of selling psychotropic injections illegally.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the arrest led to the seizure of 25 Pheniramine maleate injections (a type of anti-allergic drug), 10 ml each, and an equal number of Buprenorphine injections 2 ml each (used for the relief from severe pain).

The accused woman was arrested based on a tipoff to curb the sale of psychotropic substances in the area, Gautam said.

The DCP added that a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Seemapuri police station and an investigation has been initiated into the details of the supply chain and to uncover information about the source of illegal psychotropic substances.

During interrogation, the woman disclosed that she purchased the aforementioned drugs from a medical store located in Loni, Uttar Pradesh, and sold them only to individual buyers.

Meanwhile, another drug peddler was held with 280 grams of NDPS Substance in South West Delhi.

The police said a person was found roaming in the Mahavir Enclave area of Palam village late in the night. Spotting a police team, he tried to flee the spot but was overpowered by the team.

During the search, the NDPS Substance (Ganja) was recovered from him. He admitted that he was selling the drug in the area roaming here and there.

Subsequently, he was arrested after registering a case against him under the NDPS Act at the Police Station Palam Village.