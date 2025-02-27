Haryana: Congress expels 5 leaders including a former MLA for 6 years

In a major disciplinary action, the Congress party’s Haryana unit has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities” with immediate effect.

These leaders are former MLA Rambir Singh, Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik. They have been found guilty of working against the party during the ongoing municipal elections in the state.

An official statement from the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee reads: “Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect.”

Even earlier on February 20, the Congress party had taken disciplinary action against seven party leaders for their involvement in “anti-party activities” in view of the MC polls.

They were former District Congress Committee presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar).

The other leaders included Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from Hisar assembly constituency, Harvinder and Ram Kishan Sain from Gurugram. They have been expelled the party for six years with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan has questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and has demanded the use of ballot papers for the polls.

“We have demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs like in Uttarakhand,” said Mr Bhan.

“In every state election, EVMs are being questioned. Cases have been registered due to doubts on its authenticity. So, ballot papers should be used as permitted under the law,” added Mr Bhan.