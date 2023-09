Haryana CM Khattar reacts to state Congress chief Udai Bhan’s derogatory remarks

Reacting to the remarks of Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan’s derogatory remarks targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at him, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the people of the state will give a reply to the grand old party.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Haryana Chief Minister said, “The party steeped in nepotism and people enslaved by the mentality of nepotism will not be able to understand that Honorable Prime Minister, I consider 140 crore people of the country and 3.25 crore people of Haryana as my family. It is not me but the people of our family who will answer to Congress…”

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan used derogatory language to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a viral video, the Haryana Congress chief can be heard using abusive words while referring to the Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister.

The remarks made by Bhan led to a controversy with several BJP leaders condemning it and seeking an apology from the Congress party.

Reacting to it, Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankhar said that the Congress should apologize.

“It was an unfortunate statement. The Congress should apologize. It should feel shame. Udai Bhan crossed all limits of indecency. But I saw another video of his, what is more unfortunate is that he is justifying his remarks”, Dhankhar said while speaking to ANI.

Udai Bhan, seen to be a loyalist of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was made Haryana Congress chief in 2022. He replaced Kumari Selja who was made AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Asked about his remarks, Bhan remained unapologetic claiming that his words “were Haryanvi slang”.

“What have I said that is wrong…I have only described the truth. Is this language wrong, this is a normal language in Haryana. We call unmarried men by this slang in Haryana and that is not an abuse” Udai Bhan told ANI.

