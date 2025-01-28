Haryana CM warns Kejriwal of defamation suit over his “poison mixing in Yamuna river” claim

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday refuted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that BJP workers from the state are mixing poison in Yamuna river and warned of filing a defamation suit against the AAP chief if he didn’t immediately apologise to the people of Delhi and Haryana.

“For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for this statement, otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him,” Saini told a news agency.

The Haryana CM stated that it has become the habit of Kejriwal to make allegations and then run away.

“I said that you (Arvind Kejriwal) sent your chief secretary and I will ask my chief secretary to check the quality of water at Sonipat from where it (Yamuna) is entering Delhi,” he said.

“He talks about Ammonia. He claims scarcity of water – but there is no scarcity; there is an issue in the distribution system. He cannot manage the distribution of water in 10 years – even though he promised it from the stage, still people are getting polluted water… He should work instead of making allegations. The people of Delhi have made up their minds and they will teach him a lesson,” CM Saini added.

His remarks came after Kejriwal slammed the ruling BJP in Haryana for allegedly mixing poison in Yamuna and sending that water to Delhi.

Saini said, “Kejriwal said that the engineers of Delhi Jal Board stopped the water from coming to Delhi because they found out that it was poisoned. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal on which day this happened. How did the engineers conclude that it was poisoned? He should tell what and how many tonnes of poison was added. How was the water stopped at the border? Was any gate built? Where was it built, how much time did it take and how much did it cost?… Where did the water that they stopped go? How many fish died due to this poisonous water? ”

He stressed that ”Arvind Kejriwal has once again proved that no one is compared to him when it comes to cheap politics… Kejriwal has today insulted the land where he was born. The people of Haryana consider Yamuna as a holy river and worship it.”

A day before, the AAP chief had said, “There is no bigger sin than making people thirsty. For its dirty politics, BJP wants to make the people of Delhi thirsty. BJP workers from Haryana are mixing poison in water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many people will die…”

He further went on to accuse the BJP of wanting to commit “mass murder” but vowed the AAP government in Delhi will not let this happen.

“The poison that is being mixed in water and sent cannot even be cleaned in the water treatment plant. For the safety of the people of Delhi, water supply has to be stopped in many areas…Our effort is to cause as little trouble to the people as possible. The BJP people want to commit mass murder of the people of Delhi. We will not let this happen at all,” he added.

Kejriwal’s accusation stems from a social media post by Delhi CM Atishi. She claimed that there are extremely high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna water that is being released by Haryana and the three water treatment plants in the national capital are on the verge of shutting down.