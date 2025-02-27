Haryana CM meets PM Modi; briefs him about state’s infra development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and discussed the state’s infrastructure development and upcoming projects, as well as provided an update on the progress of central government schemes being implemented in the state.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi commended the comprehensive development work being carried out in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, said an official statement.

He said that the current Haryana Government is making successful efforts to integrate all sections of society, particularly the poor and backward classes, into the mainstream by consistently implementing welfare schemes for their benefit.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, acknowledging that under his leadership, Delhi residents will now benefit from all public welfare schemes of the Central government.

The Chief Minister said that with the continued guidance of Prime Minister Modi, efforts will be made to further enhance Haryana’s development with the support of the Central Government.

He said that air, rail, and road infrastructure in Haryana are being strengthened, ensuring that both investors and local residents benefit from modern infrastructure. This, he believes, will help Haryana rapidly emerge as the nation’s largest investment hub.

He further said that the double-engine government comprising both the Centre and Haryana driving the state’s development at three times the speed and Haryana will remain a leader in terms of development.

Representing the state’s 2.8 crore citizens, the Chief Minister reassured Prime Minister Modi that Haryana would play a key role in realizing the vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047, with Haryana achieving the same level of development alongside the country.