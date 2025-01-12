Haryana CM inaugurates 250 gyms for rural youth, announces free equipment for 8 notified sports

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday dedicated the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to the youth of the state and announced several initiatives for their upliftment.

After inaugurating 250 gyms simultaneously for rural youth, he announced free equipment for eight notified sports and the inclusion of Inter Youth Club Games in the annual sports calendar of the state. He also announced opening at least one ITI in every block of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced a special policy to make the youth proficient in the languages of different countries and to bear the expenses of getting these certified by the concerned agency.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing the youth at a state-level ‘Yuva Diwas’ function organised in Panchkula on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on Sunday.

Earlier, he released a song to inspire the youth to stay aware of drug abuse, which was sung by famous singer Naveen Punia. He also gave job offer letters to ITI trainees and felicitated youths and volunteers of the NSS on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, while paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, called upon the youth to eliminate the social evil of drugs from the state. He said Vivekananda ji had sounded the clarion call for a renaissance in India. He created a flame of self-respect, pride, and spiritual awakening among the countrymen.

Giving information about the work done by the state government in the interest of the youth, he said this is the third term of the government. In the 10 years of the last two terms, we have made every effort to give all kinds of facilities to youths.

“We are implementing the National Education Policy to give you modern education for the 21st century. PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been implemented to help the youth hone their skills. The country’s first Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University has also been opened in the state,” the Chief Minister added.

He said earlier jobs like HCS were given to the relatives of the ruling party leaders, whereas our government has employed the youth on the basis of merit. Talented youth from many poor families have got HCS jobs. He said in the last 10 years, we have given government jobs to more than 1.71 lakh youths without ‘parchi-kharchi’ and in the third term, the target is to give permanent government jobs to two lakh youths on merit.

He said through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, not only employment has been given to the youths, their job security has also been ensured. Under the ‘Nal Jal Mitra’ programme, 6,000 youths have been trained by Hero MotoCorp Limited. They are helping in the water supply in rural areas. Our government has started schemes like ‘Drone Didi Yojana’, ‘Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana’, and ‘IT Saksham Yuva Yojana’, which has provided employment opportunities to around 25,000 youths.

The Chief Minister informed that to provide better employment opportunities to the youth in the private sector, the government has started the work of providing practical training by partnering with about 258 industries under the ‘Dual System of Training’.

He said the aim of the state government is that by the year 2030, every youth of the state should be skilled and financially prosperous. To achieve this goal, effective steps have been taken like NSQF in schools, ‘Pahal Yojana’ in colleges, incubation centres in universities and MoUs with industries for training as per their need in technical institutes.

He also asked the youth to participate in politics, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for them to actively engage in politics because the coming time belongs to the youth.

The Chief Minister said free equipment will be given for 8 notified sports. These sports include volleyball, football, basketball, handball, boxing, wrestling, judo and cricket. Every year, the Sports Department will organise two adventure sports camps for youth clubs.

He also announced that at least one ITI will be opened in every block of Haryana. Out of 142 blocks in the state, there are 26 blocks where there is no ITI. Out of these, the proposal to open new government ITIs in 6 blocks has already been approved and the construction of buildings is in process. ITIs will also be opened in the remaining 20 blocks at the cost of Rs 400 crore.

He said that the government is launching the Hartron Advanced Skill Centre project. Under this, 87 Advanced Skill Centres will be opened in the first year. These centres will provide NSQF-recognised certificates. This will enable the youth to get trained in nationally and internationally recognised skills.