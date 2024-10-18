Haryana Cabinet approves sub-classification of SC quota in compliance with SC directive

In a significant move aimed at promoting equality in opportunities, the Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Friday approved the recommendations of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission’s report.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to subdivide the reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The approval includes the amendment to the state government’s rules of business.

According to an official statement, for the purpose of sub-classified reservations in services, the SCs in the state shall be divided into two categories i.e., Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and Other Scheduled Castes (OSC)’.

The Other Scheduled Castes will consist of Chamar. Jatia Chamar, Rehgar, Raigar, Ramdasi, Ravidasi, Balahi, Batoi, Bhatoi, Bhambi, Chamar-Rohidas, Jatav, Jatava, Mochi, Ramdasia.

Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) will consist of Balmiki, Chura, Bhangi, Dhanak, Od., Bazigar, Mazhabi, Mazhabi Sikh, Ad Dharmi – Aheria, Aheri, Hari, Heri, Thori, Turi, Kori, Koli, Pherera- Rai Sikh, Pasi, Batwal, Barwala, Bauria, Bawaria, Megh, Meghwal, Khatik, Kabirpanthi, Julaha, Sansi, Bhedkut, Manesh, Dumna, Mahasha, Doom, Sikligar, Bariya, Sapela, Sapera, Sirkiband, Deha, Dhaya, Dhea, Nat, Badi, Bhanjra, Bangali, Barar, Burar, Berar, Sanhai, Perna, Gandhila, Gandil, Gondola, Dhogri, Dhangri, Siggi, Marija, Marecha, Chanal, Dagi, Darain, Sanhal, Gagra, Sansoi and Sarera.

The statement further said that within the 20 per cent quota reserved for the SCs in direct recruitment to government services, one half or 10 per cent quota would be reserved for candidates from the Deprived Scheduled Castes.

If and only if suitable candidates from the Deprived Scheduled Castes are not available, a candidate from the Other Scheduled Castes could be considered for the appointment to fill up the remaining vacant posts, added the statement.

Similarly, one half of the or 10 per cent quota will be reserved for candidates from Other Scheduled Castes. If and only if suitable candidates from the Other Scheduled Castes are not available, candidates from the Deprived Scheduled Castes may be considered for appointment to fill up the remaining vacant posts.

The statement further clarified that the inter seniority of the candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes and Other Scheduled Castes will be as per the common merit list prepared by the recruiting agency.

It will not be necessary to fix the roster points separately for each of the Blocks within the present roster system. The Scheduled Caste list shall be updated from time to time, upon notification issues by the Central Government in this regard, it said.