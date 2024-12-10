Haryana: BJP candidate Rekha Sharma files nomination for RS by-poll

BJP candidate Rekha Sharma on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. She submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer Ashok Kumar Meena.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli, Cabinet Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Shyam Singh Rana, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Shruti Choudhry, Arti Singh Rao, Ministers of State Rajesh Nagar, and Gaurav Gautam, MLAs and BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons after the nomination process, the Chief Minister said the Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after Krishan Lal Panwar was elected as an MLA in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and now Rekha Sharma filed her nomination for this Rajya Sabha seat.

Advertisement

While congratulating Rekha Sharma, the Chief Minister said that she is a senior party leader who has been working at the grassroots level to strengthen the party for a long time. He said that Rekha Sharma has also served as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women in the past.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Manohar Lal for nominating an active party worker to the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working on empowering women by launching new schemes and policies.

He noted that on Monday, the Prime Minister launched the “Bima Sakhi” scheme from Panipat, which will greatly benefit women by providing employment opportunities and making them stronger and more self-reliant.

Responding to the media questions about the farmers’ agitation, the Chief Minister said that as a son of a farmer, he understands their problems. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for entrusting a farmer’s son with the state’s responsibility, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has worked tirelessly over the past decade to empower and strengthen farmers.

Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Congress, accusing it of spreading misinformation that the BJP government would abolish MSP. He said that contrary to this claim, MSP is not being discontinued, but Congress is losing trust of the public.

He said that the Haryana government has ensured 100 per cent procurement of farmers’ crops at MSP and that the Prime Minister has been consistently increasing MSP every year. He challenged Congress, which is in power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, to ensure 100 per cent MSP procurement of crops in their states.

The Chief Minister said that the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar is in its final stages of completion and will commence operations soon. This airport will open up opportunities for an industrial hub around Hisar and drive development, generating numerous employment opportunities, said Nayab Singh Saini.