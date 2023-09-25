Haryana bans ‘hookah’ to customers in commercial establishments

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday declared a comprehensive ban on serving ‘hookah’ to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments across the state. This prohibition will, however, not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.

The CM made these and other announcements while addressing the closing ceremony of the state-level ‘Cyclothon’ – cycle rally – as part of the drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal on Monday.

Khattar said the Cyclothon, which covered approximately 2000 kilometers during its journey, served as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction.

Advertisement

He said while the Cyclothon may have concluded, the battle against drug addiction is far from over and public awareness efforts must continue for at least a year to completely eradicate this menace.

The CM reiterated the importance of collective action, stressing that the entire society needs to unite in the fight against drug addiction. The government remains committed to addressing this issue comprehensively, with a focus on prevention, rehabilitation, and strict enforcement measures.

Khattar also highlighted the proactive measures taken by Haryana Police to combat illegal drug trafficking and sales, including the development of a mobile app called ‘Prayas’ to collect statewide data on drug victims and drug smugglers.

In addition, a software named ‘HAWK’ has been introduced to create a centralized state database for monitoring criminal activities related to drug trade.

He said the State Action Plan launched on 5 May consists of three components: a public awareness campaign, de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts, and strict actions against drug traffickers.

The state is also focused on channeling youth energy into constructive pursuits, with a particular emphasis on sports culture to promote mental and physical well-being, the CM added.

Khattar said the state government has taken several measures to combat drug addiction, including the establishment of an Inter-State Drug Secretariat, the opening of drug de-addiction centers and the reinforcement of treatment and counseling facilities.

The CM appealed to citizens to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug addiction among addicts and inform the police about sale, purchase and consumption of drugs by dialing 9050891508, assuring them of protecting their identity.