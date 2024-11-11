Haryana Agriculture Minister holds a meet with officers over DAP supply

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday addressed concerns over the availability of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in the state, assuring farmers that the supply remains adequate and uninterrupted.

Criticising Opposition parties for what he called “misleading statements”, Rana emphasised the government’s commitment to support farmers through timely fertiliser supplies and seamless crop procurement.

Refuting allegations by Congress leaders of a DAP shortage, Rana said that the state currently has 23,748 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP fertiliser in stock, with an additional 9,519 MT expected to arrive by November 15. In this regard, the agriculture minister also held a meeting with the officers and issued directions to ensure that all farmers of the state get DAP and not even a single acre in the state remained unsown in lack of DAP.

“There is no shortage of DAP for our farmers,” he declared, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, under Sh. Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership is the only administration nationwide to procure 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to departmental records, Haryana’s DAP stock is well-aligned with the demand, closely mirroring last year’s consumption levels. In the previous Rabi season, a total of 2,29,086 MT of DAP was utilised. This year, by November 11, the state had received 1,86,658 MT, including an initial stock of 53,970 MT as of October 1. The minister said that this year from November 1 to 10 the total consumption of DAP in the state has been recorded as 53,164 MT against 32441 MT during this period last year.

The Minister said apart from DAP, Haryana’s farmers also use a variety of fertilisers, including NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium) and Single Super Phosphate (SSP). Rana said that 65,200 MT of NPK had been received this year, with 23749 MT currently in stock across the state, ensuring that farmers have access to multiple nutrient options.

He highlighted the Congress party’s track record, asserting that during their tenure, farmers struggled to sell their produce without adequate support from government agencies. The agriculture Minister also said that the BJP government was committed for the welfare of the farmers and Haryana is the only state in the country which has taken steps to ensure procurement of all 24 crops on Minimum Support Price.

Rana revealed that over 50 lakh MT of paddy has already been procured by state agencies, stressing that “every single grain brought to the mandis will be procured.” Dismissing Congress claims that paddy procurement was being neglected, he stated, “Not a single farmer has been left out; all produce is being bought at MSP.”

Providing further details, the Agriculture Minister pointed out that the procurement process of paddy and millet is progressing smoothly across Haryana’s mandis. In terms of payments, he confirmed that the government has ensured that the payment to the farmers could be released within 72 hours of the procurement and over Rs.11,522 crore has been directly disbursed to farmers’ bank accounts. This includes Rs.10,510.79 for paddy and Rs.1,011.31 crore for millet, he added, reassuring farmers of the state’s dedication to maintaining prompt payments and streamlined transactions.

The Agriculture Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector, urging opposition leaders to refrain from spreading false information. “The government is fully devoted to meeting the needs of Haryana’s farmers,” he said, underscoring the BJP government’s focus on rural development and farmer welfare amidst political controversies.