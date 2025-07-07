PM Modi meets Bolivian President, commits to deepening bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Luis Arce Catacora of Bolivia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in various areas.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in critical minerals, trade and commerce, Digital Public Infrastructure, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Both leaders acknowledged the potential for enhanced cooperation in the critical minerals sector and the development of sustainable partnerships.

“We discussed cooperation in critical minerals, trade and commerce, Digital Public Infrastructure & UPI, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, small & medium industries, training, and capacity building,” said PM Modi in a post on platform X.

They also welcomed the ongoing development cooperation between the two countries, including Quick Impact Projects and capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC scholarship programmes.

PM Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Bolivia following the severe flooding that occurred in March–April this year in La Paz and several other parts of the country.

He also congratulated Bolivia on joining the International Solar Alliance, a key initiative aimed at promoting renewable energy globally.

PM Modi extended his warm greetings to the people and Government of Bolivia on the occasion of the country’s bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of independence on August 6.