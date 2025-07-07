PM meets Uruguay President, vows to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Uruguay.

The two leaders discussed ways to boost cooperation in various areas, including trade, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, technology, and defence.

Advertisement

“Happy to have met President Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil,” PM Modi said in a post on handle X.

Advertisement

“Close ties between our nations are important for the Global South. India is committed to doing everything possible to further deepen relations with Uruguay,” PM Modi asserted.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of India-Uruguay relations, particularly in the context of the Global South.

PM Modi emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between nations in the Global South to address common challenges and promote mutual interests.

PM Modi and President Orsi discussed key areas of cooperation including ways to increase bilateral trade and investment, particularly in areas like chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The two leaders also explored opportunities for cooperation in technology and defence, recognizing the potential for mutual benefit.

PM Modi noted the growing popularity of Yoga in Uruguay, saying it was “wonderful for boosting people-to-people ties” between the two nations.

The meeting reflects India’s growing engagement with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Uruguay.