Haryana: 5 held for cheating by changing debit cards at ATMs

The ‘ATM Fraud Investigation Cell’ of Haryana State Crime Branch has nabbed five accused in two different untraced cases of ATM fraud in Faridabad district. Police have also recovered Rs 2.36 lakh in cash from their possession.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused used to station themselves outside ATM kiosks and pretended to stand in a queue to withdraw money. They used to change debit cards on the pretext of helping the victims and later withdrew money from the ATM through shopping or POS machines.

The arrested accused have been identified as Goverdhan, a resident of Palwal district and his two aides identified as Krishan and Lakshman aka Lacchi. All three accused fraudulently withdrew Rs 5,55,684 from the bank account of a woman by changing her ATM on the pretext of assistance in Faridabad.

After getting a complaint in this regard, a case was registered at Thana Mujesar, Faridabad but it was declared untraceable in March 2021. The untraced case was handed over to the State Crime Branch, Haryana which arrested the accused.

Police has recovered Rs 92500 from Goverdhan, while Rs 17500 and Rs 24500 were recovered from Krishan and Lakshman respectively. Apart from this, due to the objection raised by the State Crime Branch at the time of bail, Rs One lakh was also recovered from the accused on the orders of the court, the spokesperson said.

In a separate case, ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has succeeded in arresting two accused identified as Sandeep and Mohammad Shazaad alias Shahid, linked to a fraud case. Both the accused fraudulently withdrew Rs 58000 from the bank account of an Uttar Pradesh native, presently residing in Faridabad in January 2022. Police have recovered Rs 1500 from them.