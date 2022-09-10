Three held in two cases of ATM frauds in Haryana

The ATM Fraud Investigation Cell of Haryana Police has arrested three accused in two cases of ATM fraud. Bhiwani team of ATM Fraud Cell arrested the wanted criminal Rohit alias Amit alias Bilal, resident of Rohtak from Hansi in an ongoing untraced fraud case. Rs 70,000 and an Altroz Model Car were recovered from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Rohit is an expert in fraudulently changing ATM cards of unknown persons to withdraw money and prepare ATM clones. The accused had committed ATM frauds in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. On the pretext of helping, he used to get the password for the ATM card.

The spokesman said Bhiwani resident Gaurishankar, 71, had submitted in his complaint that he had come to withdraw money at the ATM at Meham Gate, Bhiwani in November 2021. An unknown person in there changed his ATM on the pretext of assistance.

When he checked the balance after a month, he found Rs 3,84,500 missing from his account. The complainant had given his complaint to the local police in which after investigation, the complaint was declared untraceable.

This complaint was handed over to the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell of the state Crime Branch, Haryana in July this year, in which the Crime Branch took further action and arrested the accused from Hansi.

In another case, the spokesperson said the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell, Faridabad, has succeeded in arresting two accused in an untraced case of the local police. Accused Deepak Shah, resident of Faridabad and Anil Verma, resident of Delhi, have been arrested and Rs 7000 was recovered from him.

The complainant Satish Gupta, a Ballabgarh resident, had submitted his complaint that some unknown person cheated him of Rs 1.5 lakh through online transaction and other means by changing his ATM. The case was handed over to the State Crime Branch for further investigation, in which two accused were arrested.