Harsimrat Kaur moves private member’s Bill seeking prevention of drug abuse among children

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday moved The Prevention of Drug Abuse among Children through School Awareness and Education Bill, 2024.

The Bill seeks to prevent drug abuse among children by mandating awareness programs in schools, ensuring early education on the risks associated with drug misuse, and promoting a drug-free environment for the health and welfare of future generations

According to a statement issued by the SAD office here, the private member’s Bill moved in Parliament seeks to address the rising concern over drug abuse among children and young adults.

While moving the Bill, Harsimrat Badal said through mandatory preventive education within schools, the Bill aims to build awareness at an early age, enabling children to recognise the risks of substance abuse and make an informed choice.

The objective of the Bill is to mandate the inclusion of preventive drug education as part of the curriculum in all educational institutions. She said this should include educating children about the health, legal, and social consequences of drug misuse and providing guidance to teachers and parents to identify signs of potential drug abuse.

The Bathinda MP advocated the introduction of preventive drug education in schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and State Education Boards as part of extra-curricular activity or health education programs.

She said the programme should include age-appropriate lessons focusing on the effects of substance abuse on physical and mental health, and education on legal penalties and social issues associated with drug abuse. She said the programme should also encourage children to develop resilience, make informed choices, and avoid peer pressure.

Badal also advocated training for teachers to effectively convey the risks associated with drug abuse to students as well as to identify early signs of potential drug misuse. She said a dedicated training program may also be developed by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to equip educators with the necessary knowledge and skills.

She said the Ministry of Education should work in tandem with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to develop and distribute educational materials and conduct periodic assessments to monitor the program’s effectiveness.

In this context, the SAD MP called for the establishment of a monitoring committee at the district level, with members drawn from educational institutions, law enforcement, and public health departments, to oversee the implementation of the programme. Institutions failing to comply with the provisions of the legislation should face administrative penalties with fines or loss of accreditation.

The misuse of substances like balms, inhalants, and cough syrups, she said, should be treated under the existing legal provisions with specific penalties for offences involving minors.