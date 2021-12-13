Harnaaz Sandhu ends India’s 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown

It’s been 21 years for Lara Dutta to win the title “Miss Universe”. And now India bagged the crown and the title with Harnaaz Sandhu, Punjabi film actress and an alumna of Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Government College, Sector 11.

The 21-year-old’s winning response to a question on climate change — “This is the time to take action and talk less. … Prevent and protect is better than repair and repent” — helped her clinch the coveted title.

On Sunday, the present titleholder was crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, at a glittering ceremony held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

She defeated Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane. India is wearing the third crown after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The new titleholder stated: “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide.

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”

Sandhu’s mother is a gynecologist, who has a number of pageant titles to her name, such as Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018, and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She has also featured in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

Sandhu told IANS before setting out for Israel that she was going to make sure that she is the “best version of our country” and that she would make India proud this year.

She also stated about a challenge she took of making a wealthy relationship between Israel and India. She said, “I have to bring back the crown home.”

Her promise was soulfully kept. She further said, “One must keep growing through life as we all learn something every day. To believe in yourself is the key to success. I represented myself as the best version of myself.”

The aspirant of Bollywood believes that pageants are a platform where women come forward to celebrate sisterhood and womanhood and people across the world celebrate their beauty queens and their successes with great pride. “According to me, it’s all about being true to the self, and people around you will definitely look at that spark in you,” she stated.

