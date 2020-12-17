In a bid to draw the attention of the Uttarakhand government into the demand for increasing the minimum support price of citrus fruit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and ex- Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Harish Rawat, will host a unique competition in Dehradun this week.

Under the Malta (blood orange) eating competition, Harish Rawat will be providing cash awards and mementos to four successful individuals.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be hosting the ‘Malta Khao’ competition in Dehradun on 18 December.

Each participant will be provided five minute time and the winner will be decided on the number of citrus fruits they consume during the fixed time. Winner will purse Rs 1000, runners up will get richer by Rs 500 and third place winner will get 300. Consolation prize of Rs 250 will also be provided.

Harish Rawat will provide treats to the spectators. The audience will get a chance to eat Malta, tea with jaggery from Haridwar/Udham Singh Nagar and Pakoda of ‘Kandali (stinging nettle leafs).

Harish Rawat says, “I am pained with the negligence faced by Malta and lemon. People are asked to sell their Malta for Rs 7 per kilo and lemon Rs 3 per kilo and they need to bring their product to the sale outlet.

The farmer will not even get the expenses made for ferrying Malta/Nimbu from their village to the sale outlet. The government should provide a Rs2-3 bonus amount per kilo.”