MSP increase on Kharif crops will provide good price to farmers for their produce: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Kharif crops and said that it would definitely provide good price to farmers for their produce.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India has accepted agriculture as its priority. Several decisions have been taken in the field of agriculture, to ensure that the farmers’ income increases and farming becomes easy for them. Farmers are benefiting and their income is increasing,” Tomar said. He further said, “I am happy that the Prime Minister has approved the increase in MSP for kharif crops for 2023-24 season in the union cabinet meeting. It will definitely provide a good price to the farmers for their produce. I thanked PM Modi for the decision and I welcome the decision. I also congratulate the farmers of the country.”

Earlier the decision of the MSP depends on the will of the government and during the time of the UPA government, they used to fulfil the decision by increasing Rs 5 to Rs 10 a quintal, the union minister added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the increase in the minimum support price for Kharif crops to observe Kharif Marketing Year 2023-24. This would provide farmers with remunerative prices for their produce and encourage crop diversification, the PMO stated.

MSP for paddy (common variety) has been hiked from Rs 2,040 per 100 kg to Rs 2,183. For Grade A variety, it was hiked from Rs 2,060 to Rs 2,203. For millets such as bajra and ragi, the MSP has been hiked from Rs 2,350 to Rs 2,500; and Rs 3,578 to Rs 3,846. For pulses tur, moong, and urad, the MSP was hiked Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000; Rs 7,755 to Rs 8,558, Rs 6,600 to Rs 6,950.

Addressing a press conference, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated total foodgrain production for the agricultural year 2022-23 is projected at 330.5 million tonnes.

As per third advance estimates for 2022-23, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 330.5 million tonnes, which is higher by 14.9 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22. This is the highest increase in the last five years, he said.