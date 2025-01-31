Haridwar independent MLA arrested, his supporters lathi-charged

The Haridwar police on Friday took independent MLA Umesh Kumar in custody and lathi-charged his supporters at Laksar in Khanpur assembly constituency of Uttarakhand.

Kumar, who is at loggerheads with the imprisoned BJP leader and former MLA Pranav Singh Champion, had called a gathering of his supporters in the name of ‘Sarvsamaj’ (all communities) in response to a panchayat meeting of Gujjar community in support of Champion on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police picked Kumar on the way as he was going from Dehradun to attend and address all communities at Laksar. Heavy police force was present when Kumar was taken into custody. According to Kumar’s wife, the MLA was taken in custody as he was going to attend the meeting peacefully.

Advertisement

It’s notable that after being picked up by the police Khanpur MLA had cancelled the gathering Despite but his supporters kept pouring in Laksar for the meet.

Police had blocked roads raising barricades at several places resulting in big traffic chaos. Despite the ban, Umesh supporters started reaching Laksar forcing police to take many of them in custody. Police action resulted in confrontation by Kumar Supporters leading to law and order chaos.

Irritated by the police action, MLA supporters pelted bricks and stones at the police following which the latter unleashed lathi charge. No one was seriously injured in the police brute.

It’s notable that Kumar and Champion are political rivals as the former defeated the latter in 2022 state polls. Champion and his supporters on January 26, attacked Kumar’s camp offices in Khanpur and fired around 50 rounds at the building. They vandalized Kumar’s office and beat up his supporters.

Kumar on his return to the office rushed towards Champion’s residence with a pistol in his hand. However his supporters prevented him from going berserk. Later Haridwar police arrested Champion and the court of chief judicial magistrate sent him to 14-day judicial remand on January 27.