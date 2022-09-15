Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri along with Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli inaugurated 25th Energy Technology Meet in Mumbai on Friday.

Centre for High Technology (CHT), under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) organized 25th Energy Technology Meet (ETM), which started on 15 and will go on till 17 September, 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, India.

The meet will be attended by over 1000 delegates from India & abroad including senior officials of MoP&NG & major Oil & Petrochemical Companies. The event provides is said to be aimed for exposition of recent advances and technological developments in the sector.

Speaking during inaugural, Puri claimed and explained how India has been able to navigate through the energy crisis the world faced. “India has never reached a crisis point linked to affordability of fuels. The focus of the Country is towards Net Zero. India has achieved 10% Ethanol Blending in June 2022 much ahead of the targeted November, 2022. India has targeted blending of 20% ethanol in Petrol by 2025 and 5% biodiesel in diesel by 2030 and is setting up of 5000 plant for production of 15 TMT of CBG,”. said Puri.

Minister also highlighted how Refineries will lead the way towards Green Hydrogen. “Significant achievement has been achieved in the sector of Exploration & Production as entire EEZs area of 2.36 million square kilometres are available for exploration activities. India has the fourth largest refining capacity and the refineries have been able to reduce energy intensity by 3% against global average,” said Puri.

In his address, Rameswar Teli reiterated that Ministry is committed to propel India towards a 5 trillion dollar economy. “India is investing heavily on biofuels with large cap projects being executed by Oil & Gas Companies. Prime Minister’s vision is to take energy to each and every citizen of the Country,” said Teli.