‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign awakened basic unity in every Indian: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the countrymen to hoist the tricolor at their homes from August 9 to 15 under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and upload their selfies on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

In a post on X, Shah said, “PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation.”

“I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again. Hoist our pride, our Tiranga, at your homes, take a selfie with the Tiranga, and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website: https://harghartiranga.com,” he further said in the post.

During the 112th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all Indians to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to celebrate Independence Day.

Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media.

Encouraging participation, the prime minister urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on ‘harghartiranga.com’.

“You must have noticed that when the Tricolor flutters atop each house of the colony or society, within no time the Tricolor starts appearing on other houses as well. That is, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ – has become a unique festival in upholding the glory of the Tricolour. Now, various kinds of innovations related to that are also taking place. As the 15th of August approaches, various kinds of products are seen for displaying the Tricolour in homes, offices, cars. Some people even distribute the ‘Tricolour’ to their friends and neighbours. This joy, this enthusiasm with the Tricolour connects us with each other,” Modi said.

“Friends, like earlier, this year too you must upload your selfie with the Tricolour on ‘harghartiranga.com’,” the prime minister said.

Modi also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App.

The BJP has also lined up a series of events from August 11 to August 15 on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BJP leaders and workers will take out marches across the country and observe ‘Vibhajan Vivishika Diwas’ on August 14 to remember the horrors of Partition.

Earlier in 2021, Modi had announced that August 14 would be observed as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.