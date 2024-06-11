Modi asks people to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ tag from social media handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media which they had added during elections as a mark of affection towards him, giving him a lot of strength.

In a post on X, he said: “Through the election campaign, people across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it.”

“The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation,” he posted.

Advertisement

“With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media properties,” the Prime Minister said.

He said: “The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken.”