Handloom institute’s permanent campus to open in Bengal on Saturday

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) Fulia in West Bengal on Saturday.

To preserve the unique identity of handloom and cater to the needs of the technical manpower requirement of Handloom industry, the Government of India has set up six technological institutes under the name “Indian Institute of Handloom Technology” in handloom concentrated places viz Salem, Varanasi, Guwahati, Jodhpur, Bargarh and Fulia. All these six institutes are functioning under the administrative control of Office of the Development Commissioner Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles.

Advertisement

The Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 75.95 crore for the construction of a new state-of- the art building which cater the needs of the students. The building has been constructed using modern technology in a sprawling campus of 5.38 acres of land.

Advertisement

The building is equipped with modern facilities, including smart classrooms, digital library, Computer Lab and all kinds of Handloom and Textile labs such as Textile Testing lab, Textile processing lab, Weaving lab equipped with electronic jacquard, General Engineering Lab etc., This new campus also offers residential facility with staff quarters. In order to ensure the student safety pioneered with a holistic learning environment, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls are also established.

During the inaugural ceremony, the minister will plant saplings under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” drive along with other dignitaries. Medals and merit rank certificates to top 10 rank holders among all the IIHTs in India will be awarded by him.

Unified website for all six Central IIHTs will be launched during this inaugural function besides a book titled “Computer-aided figured graph designing for jacquard weaving” will also be released on this occasion.

The new campus will be a model learning place and will serve as Centre of excellence in the field of handloom and Textile technology and cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim. The students from the rural and semi urban background will benefit much as the institute offers excellent employment opportunities. Further, the livelihood of the people of Fulia and neighborhood areas will also be improved with the functioning of this institute.