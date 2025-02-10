Pariksha Pe Charcha: Raipur student steals spotlight with heartfelt question on overcoming negativity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the anxieties of millions of students nationwide, emphasising resilience, self-belief, and the power of celebrating small victories at the eighth edition of

Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The event, held in the serene setting of Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, saw 36 students from across India engage directly with the PM as Raipur’s Yuktamukhi Sahu emerged as a poignant voice for youth grappling with academic pressures.

Advertisement

A Class 10 student from Raipur’s Mayaram Suraj School, Yuktamukhi Sahu posed a question that resonated deeply: “How can we stay happy with small wins? I tend to become negative about everything.”

Advertisement

She shared her struggle with disappointment after scoring 93% instead of her 95% target. PM Modi reframed her experience as a success, applauding her ambition: “Set goals that are within reach but just beyond grasp. If you aim for 97%, you’ll achieve 95%”.

The PM’s advice centered on redefining failure. “Your real competition is with yourself. Celebrate progress, not perfection,” he urged, encouraging students to adopt a growth mindset. His analogy of a

cricketer focusing on the ball amid stadium noise struck a chord: “Like a batter, ignore distractions and concentrate on one ‘delivery’ at a time”.

Breaking from traditional formats, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha prioritised open-air interactions, blending life lessons with practical strategies. The PM underscored the importance of mental well-being, advocating meditation, laughter therapy, and outdoor activities to combat stress. “A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body,” he remarked, urging students to prioritize sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness.

He appealed to parents to avoid comparisons and unrealistic expectations. “Children are not trophies to showcase. Support their dreams, not your ego,” he asserted, urging educators to foster environments where students feel valued . Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, present at a parallel event in Raipur, echoed similar sentiment when he said, “Exams are not life defining. Confidence and preparation are key to overcoming challenges”.

With over 5 crore registrations nationwide, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 marked its largest outreach yet, reflecting its role as a national movement. The Ministry of Education’s revamped format, including eight thematic episodes on topics like technology and creativity, ensured diverse perspectives reached students even in remote areas .

As Yuktamukhi left the stage, her interaction symbolised a broader shift from exam-centric pressure to holistic development. PM Modi’s closing words encapsulated this vision- “Exams are just one chapter in life. Face them with curiosity, not fear.”