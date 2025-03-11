Notorious Jharkhand gangster killed in police encounter

In a significant breakthrough against organised crime in Jharkhand, a notorious gangster was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday morning. The encounter, reminiscent of Uttar Pradesh’s Vikas Dubey incident, occurred when the outlaw attempted to escape while being transported from Raipur Jail to Ranchi on a production warrant.

According to Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan, the Jharkhand ATS team was escorting Aman Sahu when his associates ambushed the police convoy near Anhari Dhowdha Valley on Chainpur-Ramgarh Road at around 9:15 am. The attackers hurled bombs at the vehicle in an apparent bid to free him.

Amid the chaos, Sahu snatched a rifle from constable Rakesh Kumar and attempted to fire at the police. In the retaliatory action, Sahu was shot dead on the spot. Constable Kumar sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and is currently undergoing treatment at MMCH Palamu.

Aman Sahu had emerged as one of Jharkhand’s most notorious criminals, running an organised crime syndicate that targeted coal traders, transporters, contractors, real estate developers, and businessmen for extortion. Those who resisted were often subjected to violent attacks, with Sahu’s gang members opening fire to instill fear. The gang frequently claimed responsibility for these incidents through social media posts, flaunting their acts of intimidation.

Sahu’s criminal network extended across multiple districts, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Chatra, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Palamu, Latehar, and Bokaro, with over 50 cases registered against him across these regions.

Despite his extensive criminal record, Sahu had attempted to enter politics. He had purchased a nomination form to contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections from the Barkagaon constituency. However, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction, citing over 120 serious criminal cases pending against him.

Even during his incarceration, Sahu continued to operate his criminal network. His trusted aide, Mayank Singh, played a significant role in executing extortion activities on his behalf. His gang comprised 144 identified members, with 99 still operating outside prison. The syndicate was organised into three tiers, with 24 members listed in the top ‘Category A’ bracket, 16 in ‘Category B,’ and 104 categorised under ‘Category C.’

Authorities had attempted to weaken Sahu’s influence by transferring him across multiple jails. He was moved from Ranchi to Pakur Jail in 2021, followed by transfers to Giridih, Simdega, Palamu, Dumka, and Chaibasa jails before finally being shifted to Raipur Central Jail in October 2024. Despite these efforts, Sahu continued to direct criminal activities remotely using virtual numbers to bypass surveillance systems.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed that Sahu, along with criminals like Vikas Tiwari and Aman Srivastava, had been coordinating organised crime from within prison. He stated that the police are now intensifying efforts under BNS Section 111, which grants the force additional powers to combat organised criminal syndicates.

DGP Gupta emphasised that the encounter marked a decisive victory in Jharkhand’s fight against organised crime, particularly in areas where coal mining and industrial operations have been plagued by extortion-related violence. Authorities have assured sustained efforts to restore law and order across the state.