Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman event in Prayagraj on Friday

In a significant step towards raising awareness about the Constitution and legal rights of citizens, the Department of Justice is organizing an event at Maha Kumbh on January 24 to celebrate the successful run of the year-long nationwide campaign ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ (HS2).

The ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ campaign was launched by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on 24 January last year.

Advertisement

The campaign is a resounding call to action for every citizen to actively contribute to shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. It was launched to commemorate India’s 75th year as a Republic and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution.

Advertisement

This campaign witnessed remarkable participation, with over 1.3 lakhs citizens enthusiastically taking the Panch Pran Pledge on the MyGov platform, reflecting their commitment to nation-building.

Under the Gram Vidhi Chetna initiative, students of law schools across the country organized legal awareness activities within adopted villages and ensured participation at ground level by reaching out to approximately 21,000+ beneficiaries.

Additionally, the Nari Bhagidari and Vanchit Varg Samman initiative effectively engaged more than 70 lakh audiences through impactful webinars organized by the Department of Justice in partnership with Doordarshan and IGNOU, fostering women’s participation in legal and social matters. To inspire the youth, under the Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp campaign, various interactive competitions were conducted, encouraging their active involvement and fostering a sense of responsibility for a better future.

This campaign has been a year-long endeavor, reaching various parts of India, including regional events in Bikaner (Rajasthan), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and Guwahati (Assam). Over 5,000 citizens attended these events in person, while more than 8 lakh citizens actively participated in the sub-campaigns of the initiative, namely Sabko Nyaya Har Ghar Nyaya, Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp, and Vidhi Jagriti Abhiyaan.

The present event will take place at the Parmarth Triveni Pushp, Arail Ghat, in Prayagraj, where several key activities will be held to honor the success of the campaign and its achievements.

This significant occasion coincides with the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Sangam Nagri Prayagraj, one of the largest and most important spiritual gatherings in the world, where millions of people converge to bathe in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The convergence of this historic religious event with the closing ceremony of the HS2 campaign in Prayagraj adds special significance, symbolising the coming together of India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and constitutional values.