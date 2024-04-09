Had to take bitter decision to defeat opponents: Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal ( RLD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the opposition parties wanted to defeat us and “that is why I have taken some bitter decisions in poliitics to serve the people.”

“There should be strategy in social life. There must be a move in politics like in chess that the opponents should not defeat us,” he added, while explaining why he decided to join the NDA.

“We will leave no stone unturned in maintaining the honor and respect of RLD workers. There is still a need for development in the industrial sector along with agriculture. Now this government has strong will power and no task is small in their eyes,” he said.

He said: “The government which can give Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Saheb will leave no stone unturned for farmers’ welfare. Akhilesh Yadav is teaching maths of 6 and 7, but now we are 1+1, 11.”

He said: “Chaudhary Saheb has given me a big responsibility. I have the right to work for your benefit. You had respected the family members of Bhagat Singh. I am also remembering Chaudhary Surajmal ji. I pay tribute to him.”

Jayant said that “there are three areas where people know me. One was Mathura, the other Baghpat where Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ajit Singh won. Third, Kairana. You should understand just by the gesture.”

The chief made it clear that the BJP workers do not want to cause harm in Baghpat. There is no need to face lathi charge. We stand with them. I would have helped them, but the opposition had cut our seat. The turban you are wearing is your honor,” he added.

The RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary garlanded the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh before the rally in Oon. During this, BJP MP candidate, Shamli MLA Prasanna Chaudhary and others were present.

Later, the RLD chief will hold road shows in Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats today.

He will hold a road show from Lalukheri and will cover Bhopa, Yusufpur, Morna, Chhachhrauli, Wazirabad and Nagar Panchayat Bhokarhedi via Dholra, Titawi, Kadikheda, Pinna, Budhana Mode and Khanjapur.