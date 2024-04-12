Will seize the ancestral property of those playing with the future of youth and distribute it among the poor: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that playing with the future of the youth is intolerable, warning that anyone attempting such actions will face the confiscation of their ancestral property, which will then be distributed among the underprivileged.

Addressing a public meeting organised in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said, “Our government has given a riot and curfew-free Uttar Pradesh. We have fostered a peaceful and harmonious environment by suppressing those who incite riots and enforce curfews. Let us not allow them to thrive again, as they will only provoke further disturbances through caste-based politics.”

He further remarked, “This poses a threat to the safety of our daughters and the prosperity of our businessmen, constituting a conspiracy to hinder development. We must transcend this and take action. To achieve this, we must not allow rioters, corrupt individuals, anarchists, and those who endanger the lives of our daughters, mothers, farmers, and youth to thrive again, regardless of their status.”

Advertisement

He urged the public to vote in favour of the BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s joint Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Chaudhary.

Highlighting the progress in Saharanpur, the CM noted that instances of riots and curfews are now a thing of the past. He stated, “Saharanpur is now dedicated to realising the aspirations of a developed Uttar Pradesh on the lines of a developed India by joining the stream of development.”

Additionally, he mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of farmers, by honouring him with the country’s highest civilian honour.

The CM elaborated on the transformative changes witnessed in the past decade under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasising the elevation of India’s stature globally. He highlighted the bolstered security of the borders, the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism, and the initiation of significant developmental projects.

He underscored the unprecedented advancements in infrastructure, including the construction of highways, railways, metro, universities, medical colleges, and engineering institutes, alongside robust welfare schemes benefiting the underprivileged.

“Modi ji has consistently ensured that scheme benefits are distributed without considering anyone’s caste. Over the past four years, 80 crore people have received free rations. Currently, people have the assurance of health insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh in the event of illness.”

He mentioned that if someone hasn’t obtained their Ayushman card, he promptly facilitates the transfer of funds from Lucknow to their account upon receiving a letter from any victim or MLA. While the caste of an ill person might be important for those focused on vote bank politics, for him, they are citizens of the state, and it is his responsibility to safeguard their interests.

“We never engage in propaganda. Today, there is no discrimination in government jobs. When job opportunities arise, our youth from Saharanpur are also recruited in large numbers. Previously, recruitment was limited to only a few districts, neglecting the rest. We made it clear that this approach was unacceptable. Recruitment now occurs in all 75 districts, and anyone who jeopardises the future of our youth will face the confiscation of their fathers’ and grandfathers’ properties, which will then be distributed among the needy.”

CM Yogi criticised opposition parties, highlighting the neglect suffered by hardworking farmers, labourers, artisans, and craftsmen in Saharanpur under previous governments. “They were all victims of the divisive policies implemented by the governments of the SP, the BSP, and the Congress,” he said.

“Development in the region was disrupted. The Annadata farmer was forced to commit suicide. Youth were compelled to migrate, daughters lived in constant fear, and businessmen faced persistent threats. Moreover, efforts to sow divisions along caste lines tore apart the social fabric, leading to dire consequences such as periods of national subjugation, destruction of historically significant religious centres, bans on cultural practices like the Kanwar Yatra, and outbreaks of anti-Sikh riots, leaving everyone feeling insecure,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Yogi lamented that Saharanpur, blessed with abundant natural beauty and divine grace, had the potential to emerge as an educational hub like Kashi but, instead, became embroiled in religious fervour and controversies, a result of conspiracies against the nation.

He highlighted the transformation from a time when the mafia operated with impunity and riots were commonplace over trivial matters. “Nowadays, these troublemakers have forgotten about rioting. When caught, they are swiftly dealt with, and subjected to deterrent measures. In the past, the mafia in Prayagraj would brutally target individuals from backward castes. In response, we seized their assets and utilised them to construct homes for the less fortunate.”

He emphasised that both the central and state governments share a single vision: serving the public. He urged citizens to work towards making their state and country global leaders, as this would ensure a bright future for both the current and future generations. He highlighted the necessity of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, noting that his agenda for national development, commitment to providing security, and efforts to elevate the dignity of India’s 140 crore citizens make him indispensable to the nation.

He stressed the importance of securing a third term for Prime Minister Modi to continue India’s journey towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. To achieve this, he advocated for electing Pradeep Chaudhary as the MP from Kairana for the third time. He highlighted the need for a government that prioritises the interests of all 140 crore people, emphasising that this election represents a choice between ‘Family First’ and ‘Nation First’.