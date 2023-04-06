Gyanvapi case: Masjid panel seeks to carry out ‘Wuzu’ inside mosque

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 14, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea seeking to carry out the practice of ‘wuzu’ – washing faces, hands, arms, and feet – or ablution inside the mosque premises before offering namaz (prayer) during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

As senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter for an early listing, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud headed a bench also comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala asked him (Ahmadi) to instead file an application in the already pending matter and posted it for hearing on April 14.

Mentioning the matter, Ahmadi said during the month of Ramzan, Muslims going to the mosque to offer prayers should be able to carry out ‘Wuzu’ inside the mosque premises.

“Please file an interlocutory application in this regard and we will take this up on April 14,” CJI Chandrachud told Ahmadi.

The ‘Wuzu’ area of the Gyanvapi mosque is central to the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute as Hindu parties claim that ‘Shivling’ has been found at the spot, while Muslim side has asserted that it is only a water fountain.

The top court is seized of an appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Committee challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for right to worship.

On May 20, 2022, the top court had ordered the transfer of the case related to the dispute from civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. On May 17, 2022, in an interim order the top court had directed the authorities to protect the ‘Wuzu’ area where the ‘Shivling’ was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz.