Gyanvapi ASI survey: Varanasi court order challenged in SC

The issue of ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex except Wazukhana area as ordered by the Varanasi District Court judge has now reached the supreme Court.

The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the order of the district court regarding the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the entire complex except the sealed Wajukhana of Gyanvapi located in Varanasi.

The Masjid Committee says that the order of the Supreme Court has been defied by ordering the survey by the ASI. The petition is expected to come up for hearing in the coming week.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee, said that the order of the district judge court was in contempt of the Supreme Court’s order. The advocates of the committee filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Yasin said that on May 12, the Allahabad High Court had ordered carbon dating and scientific survey of the fountain located in the Waju Khana of Gyanvapi Masjid. The Supreme Court had stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court. Now the district court has ordered the ASI to survey the area adjacent to it.

He said that on May 19, the Supreme Court had said in its order that this is a serious issue. There is no need to show haste in this. The district court was also told that the Supreme Court has stayed the scientific survey. There is full faith in the country’s Supreme Court and law. Injustice will not happen to us.

Meanwhile, a copy of the district judge’s order regarding the survey of the Gyanvapi complex (except the sealed warehouse) will be given to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) office at Sarnath on Monday by the Hindu side.

This information has been given by Sudhir Tripathi, advocate of the Hindu side. He said that the necessary formalities were completed on Saturday.

On Monday, a copy of the court order will be handed over to the local officials of ASI and a demand will be made to call a meeting of the plaintiffs and defendants and start the survey work soon.

Advocate Sudhir Tripathi said that a caveat will be filed in the High Court and the Supreme Court and its preparation has been completed. Our priority is to bring out the real facts in a scientific manner by starting a survey from ASI in Gyanvapi, he added.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh had on Friday ordered the ASI to survey the Gyanvapi campus (except the sealed warehouse).

The survey report has to be submitted to the court by August 4. In the seven-page order, the court has said that the investigation has to be done in a scientific manner without damaging the structure of the building.