Leader of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha Bimal Gurung today lashed out at the BJP for not fulfilling the two demands of the Gorkhas – Permanent Political Solution (PPS) and tribal status for 11 Gorkha communities. He also said that he would not remain silent until the PPS is given to the Hills, Terai and the Dooars region.

Addressing a public meeting at the Aaley ground in Mirik in Darjeeling for the first time after he returned from hiding, Gurung iterated that they elected BJP Members of Parliament for a consecutive three terms, but yet the party at the Centre “did nothing” for the Gorkhas.

“The BJP government can remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and make Ladakh a Union Territory, but even after helping the party for 15 years, we were not given justice. How can we trust the BJP yet again? Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah had told me that the tribal status for the 11 communities was in his own hands, but he has not acted and kept his word so far. I will not stay silent until a permanent political solution is given to the Gorkhas,” Gurung said.

The public meeting was presided over by Suman Rai, the president of the Mirik Sub Division Committee of the party.

According to Morcha leader Mukul Ghimiray around 8-10,000 people attended today’s rally and that the Sub-Divisional Organising Committee of the party was very happy about the turnout.”

“This year, I am supporting Miss Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, but in the upcoming 2024 general elections, I will support only that party which will support a permanent political solution for the Gorkhas,” Gurung said.

He also talked about the beauty Mirik had as a tourist destination and how it has been attracting tourists over the years.

He also reminded the gathering about what he called “betrayal” in 2017 by his fellow party mates.

He once again slammed the Teacher Eligibility Test that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) conducted recently.

“Even state education minister Partha Chatterjee was not aware of the examinations held in the GTA region. Mr Chatterjee has said that the TET for West Bengal was already held in the month of January and the government will not pay for any employment given through this recent examination,” he said.